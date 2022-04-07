RRR Rs 1000 Crore Success Bash: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus featuring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR is all set to cross Rs 1000 crores at the Box Office globally. To celebrate the victory, the makers organised a success bash in Mumbai where several questions were asked by the media. Ram Charan also spoke on the success of RRR in his fierce avatar wearing black kurta pajama. He walked barefeet at the event that earned praises from the fans all across the globe. The film produced by Jayantilal Gada made a theatrical release on March 25. RRR topped over Rs. 900 crores worldwide on its twelfth day of release, becoming the fourth Indian movie to do so. At the grand success party, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and many others graced the event. Bollywood celebrities like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi also attended the RRR success party.Also Read - RRR Sets Biggest Record in Nizam, Becomes First Film to Cross Rs 100 cr in State - Rajamouli on Fire With Worldwide Box Office

During RRR’s Rs 1000 crore success bash, Ram Charan was asked questions about the film and hypothesis surrounding. He got emotional to see all new fan-following he has been getting from North India. Ram revealed he danced with fans in the North and thanks everyone for giving such beautiful reactions to the film. “It has been a long journey since 2018 to make this film. When I sneaked into galaxy theater, I truly saw the reactions of people. We danced, had emoted beautifully. The audience in the north danced with us, emoted with us. I was a part of RRR for one reason and that was to see India’s reaction. I think these reactions will be with me forever. Thank you, India: Ram Charan on success”, Ram Charan said. Also Read - Big News: Aamir Khan And Ranbir Kapoor To Collaborate For An Upcoming Project? Details Inside

Talking about the stardom, Ram Charan said “Superstardom for me is waking up at 5, reaching location at 7, giving the first shot at 7.30, working through the day, getting back home spending time with family, and repeat. There are master storytellers to take care of other things, but discipline will make you a good human.” Also Read - RRR Records Massive Drop at Worldwide Box Office After Day 11, Inching Towards Rs 1000 Crore - Check Detailed Collection Update

Apart from RRR casts, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Aamir Khan, Jeetendra and Huma Qureshi too marked their presence. Lyricist Javed Akhtar also posed with makers of RRR at the event.

Take a look at the pictures and videos from the RRR success bash:

Setia Thalia rkuthi nai hai give it up for biggest super ⭐ @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️❤️❤️🙏 em introduction echaru brother love you 🔥🔥 #ManOfMassesRamCharan #RamCharan #RRR pic.twitter.com/rsSfGPCW7o — venkatkumar vadlamudi (@venkysayzzzzz) April 6, 2022

Congratulations to the entire team of RRR!