RRR 2: At the success bash of RRR, SS Rajamouli gives hints on the sequel of RRR. While interacting with media Ram Charan, Jr. NTR spoke that director of RRR- SS Rajamouli should definitely make RRR sequel, just like Baahubali to give a conclusion. They even revealed how delighted it will be to be part of the sequel and collaborate with the team once again. Jr. NTR had first expressed his wish for RRR sequel. He said, "Rajamouli sir needs to make RRR 2. There needs to be a conclusion to this story. I was just talking to someone earlier today and I don't know why I said it, but I said RRR is a franchise. Hopefully, those words will come true."

In no time, Ram Charan reacted to the statement and added, "NTR first let the release of RRR conclude, then think about the sequel. Of course, we will all be delighted to work together again if Rajamouli sir thinks of making RRR 2. I hope your wish comes true brother."

Talking about the sequel, SS Rajamouli said, "We made RRR in 2020 and it's 2022 and I am still trying to cool off from the heat generated by RRR. Let things cool down. For me, it will be a great pleasure to make a sequel, not just because of what RRR will achieve at the box office, but I will get more time to spend with my two brothers. That will be more exciting for me. But let time unravel and see what happens."

RRR Rs 1000 crore success bash was also attended by SS Rajamouli’s father V Vijayendra Prasad, who is the writer of the movie. At the party, Vijayendra revealed that they are planning to turn RRR into a franchise after its huge success and soon there will be a sequel coming. However, it has indeed made fans very happy.

Fans have been celebrating the news of RRR sequel and trends #RRR2 on Twitter. Take a

look at netizens’ reactions here:

Well, SS Rajamouli hasn’t confirmed yet, but fans on Tweets suggests Jr. NTR to play Ram Charan’s role in RRR 2.