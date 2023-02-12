Home

Entertainment

RRR Actor Ram Charan Teaches Naatu Naatu Hookstep to Anand Mahindra at Hyderabad

RRR Actor Ram Charan Teaches Naatu Naatu Hookstep to Anand Mahindra at Hyderabad

South sensation Ram Charan turned dance teacher for business tycoon Anand Mahindra as he taught him the hookstep of the Golden Globe-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'.

RRR Actor Ram Charan Teaches Naatu Naatu Hookstep to Anand Mahindra at Hyderabad

RRR Actor Ram Charan Teaches Naatu Naatu to Anand Mahindra: South sensation Ram Charan turned dance teacher for business tycoon Anand Mahindra as he taught him the hookstep of the Golden Globe-winning song of Naatu Naatu from the S.S. Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. This took place during the Hyderabad E-Prix race. In the video, Ram Charan teaches Mahindra the hook step. Mahindra shared this video on Twitter and wrote: “Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!”

Replying on the comment section, Ram Charan wrote: “@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team”. A Twitter user jokingly wrote, aceIt should be called “e-race-u, e-race-u!”

You may like to read

The track, composed by M. M. Keeravani, brough home the first Indian and Asian song to win the Best Original Song award at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in January.

Except for the heading, the content is attributed to IANS.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.