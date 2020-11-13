The festival season has just begun and everyone is in their bright spirits, celebrating it. The makers of the much-awaited film RRR drops in a delightful surprise for the fans wishing them a prosperous Diwali. Lead actors Jr. NTR and Ram Charan along with legendary director SS Rajamouli seen having good times and in a cheerful mood with the backdrop of Diwali. Team RRR took to their social media and shared some candid pictures, “To all our beloved fans, here’s to add bright lights to the festive spirit! 🤗🔥🌊. Happy #RRRDiwali… #RRRMovie”. Also Read - RRR Row: Telangana BJP Leaders Threaten SS Rajamouli For Portraying Komaram Bheem as Muslim Youth

In the pictures, Rajamouli, Charan and Jr NTR are seen in white kurtas having a ball of a time with RRR written in the backdrop. Meanwhile, the shooting of RRR is currently underway in Hyderabad.

In another post, the RRR team posted new pics and wrote: "To all our beloved fans, here's to add bright lights to the festive spirit! 🤗🔥🌊".

Giving you all the best of wishes and prosperity this Diwali from team #RRRMovie.#RRRDiwali… 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/mJi1Ti9mf3 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 13, 2020



Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first look and introduced Jr. NTR which set the internet ablaze, and much more details of the film are awaited. RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

The movie stars NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles.

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages.