Home

Entertainment

Oscars 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers Get Nominated – Netizens Celebrate on Twitter

Oscars 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers Get Nominated – Netizens Celebrate on Twitter

Oscar Nominations 2023: RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for the Academy Awards

Oscars Nominations 2023: RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for the Academy Awards. Out of four, three Indian films have been announced at the 2023 Oscars Nominations.

RRR wins big for Best Song

RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Song category. RRR has won many global recognition awards which have excited the fans to the core for the film making it to the Oscars this year! After winning big at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award, RRR has been nominated for the Academy Awards.

All That Breathes for Best Documentary Feature Film

Directed by Shaunak Sen, this film has been selected in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 144 films were eligible in this category and All That Breathes proudly made it to the 15 film shortlist.

The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film

Directed by filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, this film has made it to the Documentary Short Film category shortlist for the 95th Academy Awards. A heartfelt nature documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is available for viewing on OTT.

Netizens Celebrate the Indian Oscar nominations on Twitter

RRR’s official Twitter handle shared, “WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie”.

WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/qzWBiotjSe — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 24, 2023

3 Oscar Nominations for India❤️ Along with Naatu Naatu, we have All That Breathes, by Shaunak Sen and The Elephant Whisperers, by Karthiki Gonsalves in Best Documentary and Best Short Documentary respectively.#Oscars2023 #RRR #OscarNominations2023 pic.twitter.com/qDDscJQnTn — What to Watch? (@WhattoWatch15) January 24, 2023

The Oscar-shortlisted documentary – The Elephant Whisperers is one such documentary which you can’t avoid !!

I rewatched this documentary god knows how many times. likewise, documentaries like this make me feel so wholesome (1/n) pic.twitter.com/t6rfG6WEAu — chithram (@shravstweets) January 17, 2023

And it’s here.. Nominations at the 95th Oscars..#NaatuNaatu for Best Original Song #AllThatBreathes for Best Documentary Feature Film#TheElephantWhisperers for Best Documentary Short pic.twitter.com/m2Rwu7Hoxd — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) January 24, 2023

Congratulations to the makers of RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers!