  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Oscars 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers Get Nominated – Netizens Celebrate on Twitter

Oscars 2023: RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers Get Nominated – Netizens Celebrate on Twitter

Oscar Nominations 2023: RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for the Academy Awards

Updated: January 24, 2023 7:37 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Kritika Vaid

Oscars 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu', All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers Get Nominated - Netizens Celebrate on Twitter

Oscars Nominations 2023: RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers have been nominated for the Academy Awards. Out of four, three Indian films have been announced at the 2023 Oscars Nominations.

Also Read:

RRR wins big for Best Song

RRR song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has bagged an Oscar nomination in the Best Song category. RRR has won many global recognition awards which have excited the fans to the core for the film making it to the Oscars this year! After winning big at the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Award, RRR has been nominated for the Academy Awards.

All That Breathes for Best Documentary Feature Film

Directed by Shaunak Sen, this film has been selected in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 95th Academy Awards. 144 films were eligible in this category and All That Breathes proudly made it to the 15 film shortlist.

The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short Film

Directed by filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves, this film has made it to the Documentary Short Film category shortlist for the 95th Academy Awards. A heartfelt nature documentary, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ is available for viewing on OTT.

Netizens Celebrate the Indian Oscar nominations on Twitter

RRR’s official Twitter handle shared, “WE CREATED HISTORY!! Proud and privileged to share that #NaatuNaatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. #Oscars #RRRMovie”.

Congratulations to the makers of RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 24, 2023 7:20 PM IST

Updated Date: January 24, 2023 7:37 PM IST