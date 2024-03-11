Home

RRR at Oscars 2024? Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ Made it to Academy Award Once Again

Oscars 2024: Soon after ‘RRR’ was shown twice at the 96th Academy Awards on Monday, the hashtag #RRRMovie started trending on X. Check Reactions

Stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s exhilarating song ‘Naatu Naatu’ and glimpse of ‘RRR’ made it to the Academy Award stage once again. Soon after ‘RRR’ was shown twice at the 96th Academy Awards on Monday, the hashtag #RRRMovie started trending on X (formerly called Twitter). The official X handle of the film, shared the clip and wrote: “And again, a sweet surprise for us…. Glad that @TheAcademy included #RRRMovie action sequence as a part of their tribute to the world’s greatest stunt sequence in cinema.”



When Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt were presenting a special tribute to stunt performers, the first glimpse of ‘RRR’, directed by SS Rajamouli, was shown. It featured an action scene featuring Ram and Jr. NTR was shown among many international films. The video of ‘Naatu Naatu’, which was feted with the Oscar statuette in the 2023, played in the background, when Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande made their entry on stage to present the award for this year’s Best Score, which went to Ludwig Goransson for ‘Oppenheimer’.

Check Reactions:

Thrilled to see #RRRMovie‘s action sequences recognized by @TheAcademy! It’s a testament to the incredible talent and hard work behind the film. Congrats to the team!@RRRMovie — Vignesh Billa 🇮🇳 (@bvk6999) March 11, 2024



‘RRR’ is a Telugu-language epic period action drama film. It also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

The film talks about the fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

