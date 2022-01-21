RRR Release Date: SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie RRR will now be released either on March 18 or on April 28. On Friday, the makers of the movie took to Twitter and issued a statement that mentioned the two probably release dates of the movie.Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan Explains Why It Is a Pan-India Film, Says 'It Will Break All Barriers'

“If the pandemic situation in the country gets better and all theatres open up to operate at full capacity, we are ready to release the film on 18th March 2022. Otherwise, RRR Movie will release on 28th April 2022,” the statement read. Also Read - Ram Charan's Fan Gets His RRR Avatar Tattooed and It Will Melt Your Heart

#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/Vbydxi6yqo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2022

Also Read - Mahesh Babu Gets COVID With 'Mild Symptoms', Jr NTR and Anushka Shetty Wish Him a Speedy Recovery