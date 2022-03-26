RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli‘s much-anticipated film, RRR, has finally been released. As expected, the film starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan has had a phenomenal opening at the box office. RRR set an all-time record with a collection of Rs 23.3 crores in Nizam. It’s worth noting that the picture grew in popularity as the evening shows approached, thanks to good words. The film has grossed more than Rs 100 crores on Day 1 itself. As per industry tracker Ramesh Bala, All-time Record Alert! RRR ‘s Day 1 Share in Nizam is a new all-time record of ₹ 23.3 Crs.. Day 1 Telugu States gross must be more than ₹ 100 Crs..(sic).”Also Read - RRR: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Celebrates Film With Fans Inside Theatre, Watch Viral Video

Check this out:

All-time Record Alert!#RRR ‘s Day 1 Share in Nizam is a new all-time record of ₹ 23.3 Crs.. Day 1 Telugu States gross must be more than ₹ 100 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2022

Also Read - RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Film is Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment

RRR (Hindi) Box Office Reports:

The Hindi dubbed version was the biggest source of concern, as we saw how badly The Kashmir Files affected Bachchhan Paandey. As per box office, India reports, According to early estimates, RRR (Hindi) grossed roughly 17-18 crore net on day one. Much will depend on where the morning mass numbers land, as some are really strong while others in the mass Hindi circuits could have been better. Currently, a large number are arriving from Odisha, although collections for the Telugu version may be included in the data. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala also tweeted about the Hindi version of RRR grossing Rs 18 crore on day one. Also Read - Angry RRR Fans Smash Theatre Windows, Remove Nail Fencing After Tech Glitch Halts Screening in Vijayawada

Take a look:

#RRR Hindi early estimates for All-India Day 1 is ₹ 18 Crs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 26, 2022

RRR (International) Box Office Reports:

RRR, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, has won universal acclaim from audiences and reviewers alike. The film, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in prominent roles, has already created a wave at the box office. The epic-mythological drama has had a spectacular start on the international market as well. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, “RRR opens to record number in Australia, New Zealand… RRR overtakes TheBatman in Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… New Zealand is solid too…Australia: A$ 702,560 [₹ 4.03 cr] NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [₹ 37.07 lacs] USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting]. @comScore.”

Take a look:

The film takes a smashing start in the international market, especially in the US. Taran Adarsh reveals, “RRR’: It’s a tsunami… RRR takes an Earth-shattering start in USA… Preview screenings [Thu]… USA: $ 3,198,766 Canada: $ 270,361 NorthAmerica [USA + Canada]: $ 3,469,127 [₹ 26.46 cr] UK: £ 238,313 [₹ 2.40 cr] Australia, NZ [Fri] phenomenal.

@comScore

Take a look:

RRR’s 60-second Review:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by indiacom (@indiadotcom)

According to numerous trade pundits, the gross collection would likely be another Rs 130 crore. Watch this space for further box office updates on RRR!