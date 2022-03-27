RRR Box Office Report: RRR, directed by S.S. Rajamouli and starring Jr. NTR and Ram Charan, has finally been released and has already shattered several box office records on day one, surpassing Baahubali 2 in the history of Indian cinema – As a result, SS Rajamouli is contending himself. While the film grossed over Rs 257.15 crore on its first day, it continued to do well on day two. RRR is a huge success not only in India but also internationally. As per analyst Girish Johar, RRR continues its solid trend on Day 2 as well. The film picked up well in North and South. Early trends suggest that the film may witness a 25% jump at the box office.Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Visit Saree Store, Fans Ask, 'Wedding Shopping?' - See Viral Pic

Girish Johar tweeted, "Solid Day 2 Trending for #RRRMovie..mpxs have picked up in North, South is rock solid already. #EarlyTrends suggest a 25% jump, despite wide release. RoaRRRing at #BoxOffice #RoaRRRingBlockbuster @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DVVMovies @RRRMovie

RRR: Ram Charan's Wife Upasana Konidela Celebrates Film With Fans Inside Theatre, Watch Viral Video

According to the box office, India reports, The collections in the multiplexes are also good, but occupancy has not been as high as the collections reveal, which is likely due to the increased ticket races, but this should alter on Sunday when the occupancy should be very high because this film is the type that draws a large audience on Sunday.

RRR (Hindi) Box Office Report:

The picture should be able to expand by 20% or more on day two, resulting in a second-day gross of at least 23 crore net, and it is feasible that it will challenge Sooryavanshi, which had the biggest Saturday after the pandemic at 24 crore net in the weekend, reports box office, India. The Hindi version of the film made Rs 18 crore on day one, but the statistics improved on day two. The weekend is expected to bring in a lot of money, and the film is expected to continue to grow.

#RRR improves Hindi collections on Day 2.. All-India Early Estimates ₹ 24 crs Nett.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 27, 2022

RRR (South) Box Office Reports:

S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR is set in pre-independence India, is a fictionalised account of the lives of famous freedom warriors when they were younger. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson also star in the film. RRR continues to win hearts on Day 2 with Rs 15.10 crore in Nizam.

RRR International Box Office Report:

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, two Telugu liberation fighters. Alluri Seetharama Raju will be played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem will be played by Jr NTR. The film has grossed 1.28 million dollars at the Australian box office in two days whereas it has crossed 7 million dollars in the US, according to industry tracker Ramesh Bala.

#RRR crosses $7 Million in USA 🇺🇸 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 27, 2022

In two days, #RRR has grossed A$1.28 Million at the #Australia Box office.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 27, 2022

Watch this space for more box office updates on ‘RRR.’