RRR Box Office Collection Day 8: The film RRR starring superstars Ram Charan and Jr NTR is making a lot of commotion for all the right reasons. The SS Rajamouli directed film is far from receding at the box office, thriving in its triumph. It also features actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and others in key parts. The film, which was released on March 25, broke numerous box office records. RRR is still running strong after being dubbed a box office hit. According to early reports, the Hindi version of the movie has earned 13 crores on its eighth day.

As per the entertainment industry tracker Ramesh Bala, S.S Rajamouli's RRR enters the second week on a strong note and garners Rs 13 crores in the Hindi version. He tweeted, "#RRR enters 2nd week on a strong note..#RRR Hindi done about ₹ 13 Crs Nett for 2nd Friday."

Check the official detail collection of the Hindi version of RRR:

#RRR enters 2nd week on a strong note..#RRR Hindi done about ₹ 13 Crs Nett for 2nd Friday.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 2, 2022

Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt to Have a Grand Engagement Ceremony Next Month - Check Deets Inside

As per trade analyst Tara Adarsh, RRR wins hearts and conquers the box office, grossing a huge sum and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi picture in the first week after the pandemic.

RRR day-wise collection at Hindi BO:

Day 1 – Rs 20.07 cr

Day 2 – Rs 24 cr

Day 3- Rs 31.50 cr

Day 4 -Rs 17 cr

Day 5 – Rs 15.02 cr

Day 6- Rs 13 cr

Day 7 – Rs 12 cr

Day 8 – Rs 13 cr

Total: Rs 145.59 crore

RRR Worldwide Box Office Collection:

RRR is popular not only in India but also in other countries. In fact, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer is the first Indian film to gross more than $3 million in the United States. The movie is now in its second week in theatres. As per the film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan, the film enters Rs 700 crore club in a week.

RRR day-wise collection at worldwide BO:

Day 1 – Rs 257.15 cr

Day 2 – Rs 114.38 cr

Day 3 – Rs 118.63 cr

Day 4 – Rs 72.80 cr

Day 5 – Rs 58.46 cr

Day 6 – Rs 50.74 cr

Day 7 – Rs 37.20 cr

Total – Rs 709.36 crore

RRR is a film set in the 1920s that recounts the lives of two young freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, who are played by superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. Actors Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani are among the ensemble cast members in the fictional war drama.

Watch this space for more box office updates on RRR!