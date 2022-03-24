RRR Budget Revealed: SS Rajamouli’s much awaited big budget film RRR is all set to release in theatres on March 25, 2022. Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan and Junior NTR in lead characters, the film has turned out to be really expensive. Did you know that RRR is made on a big budget of Rs 400 crores? Yes! You heard that right. RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt has outdone Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion in terms of the budget of the film. As mentioned in Indian Express report, Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Nani has revealed in a press statement that the producers have already spent Rs 336 crores and it will further exceed to Rs 400 crores.Also Read - Alia Bhatt To Ajay Devgn: RRR's Star Cast's Hefty Fees Will Definitely Shock You - Watch

The statement reads, "We got an application from the makers of RRR. As per that information, the producers have spent Rs 336 crore on the movie, excluding GST and the salaries of the cast and crew. Soon, the file will reach the Chief Minister and we will decide on the further hike of movie ticket prices."

Given that the film has some of the best stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead, and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles, it is needless to say that the budget will easily exceed. It was earlier reported that Ram Charan and Jr. NTR have charged Rs 45 crores each, Ajay Devgn agreed to be a part of the film for Rs 25 crores, while Alia Bhatt charged Rs 9 crores. Also, director SS Rajamouli had allegedly opted for a 30 percent profit share from the film.

Coming to the budget of Baahubali: The Conclusion, it was made of Rs 250 crores. Where Rajamouli charged Rs 28 crores and actors Prabhas and Rana Dagubatti took home a fee of Rs 25 crores and Rs 15 crores separately.