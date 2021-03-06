SS Rajamouli’s most-anticipated film RRR’s climax is going to be massively laced with emotions and larger-than-life action. The high-octane action-drama film will feature Bheem (NTR) and Ramaraju (Ram Charan). Both the actors will come together to fight the main villain of the film. The twist in the climax is that one among Ramaraju and Bheem would lose their eye-sight while the other would lose the walking capacity due to severe leg injury. Thus, one will be visually-challenged and the other would-be physically challenged. Then, how will they fight the antagonist with such challenges? Also Read - Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli To Go Jumanji Way With Their Forest Adventure Untitled Film

If rumours are to be true, then the one that loses the eye-sight will carry the other one on its shoulders who could not walk. With the help of one another, both Bheem and Ramaraju will beat the villain successfully. The fight will be fierce and thrilling to watch. The climax scene is being shot extensively and it will have an emotional touch to it. It is also being said that only one or two major parts of the climax scene is being shot per day.



MM Keeravani’s background score will add elements to the fight making it more intense.

The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on October 13.