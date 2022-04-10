RRR Collects Rs 1000 Crore Worldwide: The widely discussed film of the season, ‘RRR,’ directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the major roles of two Indian rebels, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitaram Raju, was released on March 25th, is doing well at the box office. The film has surpassed the renowned Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office on its third Friday. RRR is a big-budget film that is a pre-Independence epic war drama and ever since its release, the film has been on a record-breaking spree. As per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, period drama RRR has entered the Rs 1000 crore club.Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Uncle Mukesh Bhatt Confirms Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor, Says, 'After The Marriage…

Check this official statement off RRR entering the Rs 1000 crore club:

#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 9, 2022

Also Read - SS Rajamouli Breaks Silence on His Next Movie After RRR And It's Not RRR2 But a Film With Mahesh Babu, Read On!

After Rajamouli’s period epic ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion‘ and Aamir Khan’s sports drama ‘Dangal,’ RRR has become the third Indian film to reach the renowned Rs 1,000 crore mark at the global box office. Also Read - Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Guests: Brother Rahul Bhatt Says He'll be There as 'Bouncer'

Check this official statement by trade analyst Manobala Vijaybalan:

Earlier Manobala Vijayabalan shared the detailed collection report of the RRR worldwide collection. The film crossed Rs 700 crore in the first week while it garnered Rs 259 crore in its second week. The film grossed Rs. 12.43 crores on its third Friday. The total collection was Rs. 981.67 crores until it entered Rs 1000 crore club.

Check the detailed report of RRR worldwide collection:

#RRR WW Box Office Marching towards ₹1000 cr Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2 – ₹ 259.88 cr

Week 3

Day 1 – ₹ 12.43 cr

Total – ₹ 981.67 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 9, 2022

‘RRR,’ set in 1920, has established as the first pick of audiences not just in India, but around the world, because of brilliant performances, adrenaline-rushing action, blockbuster music tracks, and an engaging narrative. The period action spectacle, which features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended appearances, has reinforced SS Rajamouli’s place among the country’s best filmmakers.

Congratulations to the team of RRR!

Watch this space for box office updates on SS Rajamouli’s RRR!