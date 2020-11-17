The makers of RRR have resumed the shooting after lockdown. A video of RRR casts and crew has been doing rounds on the internet where SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and the team from the sets of RRR are shivering in cold. They are seen warming themselves up in a small fireplace. The filmmaker and the actor were also seen warming themselves. Also Read - RRR Actors SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan Wish Everyone a Prosperous Diwali in a Special Way

The crew of RRR is currently in Hyderabad and during late-night shoots, the temperature goes down. A PR Nikil Murukan took to Twitter to share the video. He wrote: “Winter chills can’t stop the work #RRR team amidst cold weather”. Also Read - RRR Row: Telangana BJP Leaders Threaten SS Rajamouli For Portraying Komaram Bheem as Muslim Youth

Have a look at the viral video:



The shooting of RRR directed by SS Rajamoli began after being on a halt for more than 5 months. The film has Ram Charan and Jr NTR as the lead actors, while Alia Bhatt will be seen as the leading lady.

The film is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first look and introduced Jr. NTR which set the internet ablaze, and much more details of the film are awaited. RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

Meanwhile, the role of Bheem is played by actor Jr NTR in the film. The filmmaker has been asked to remove the scene because after the teaser released, the controversy started on Bheem wearing a skull cap. Even Telangana Unit President made a controversial comment while addressing a public meeting in Dubbaka. Bandi Sanjay has questioned the film’s representation of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem. “For sensation, Rajmouli has put a cap on Komaram Bheem. We will accept it? Never,” Bandi Sanjay said during his speech.

The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal.