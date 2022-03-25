Andhra Pradesh: RRR has been released today, March 25 and fans have gone crazy after they watched first day-first show. The audience loved the film so much that they declared it 100 times better than Baahubali: The Conclusion. To keep crazy RRR fans at bay, the cinema halls at Vijaywada had installed nail beds. We know how frenzied fans in South leaves no way to celebrate the movie by bursting crackers inside the cinema halls, pour milk on the screen. During the screening on Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s film at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada, the movie stopped due to a technical problem, due to which the angry fans removed all the nail fencing from the stage near the screen and smashed windows.Also Read - RRR Movie Review Twitter: 10 Times Better Than Baahubali 2, Says Audience About SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus

The news agency ANI has shared a couple of pictures from theatre and mentioned in a tweet, "Andhra Pradesh | People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada."

Andhra Pradesh | People removed nail fencing, smashed windows after the screening of the #RRRMovie halted due to technical reasons at Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/HauZEslPNM — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

On Thursday, ANI had reported Annapurna Theatre in Vijayawada has used Danger board in front of the big screen and installed nail fencing so that no one comes near to the podium. The theatre management restricted the entry of the overenthusiastic audience.

Film critics and fans are giving so much love to RRR as the film has mind-blowing action scenes that give goosebumps. Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel writes, “#RRRMovie ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ #RRR is an EPIC EXTRAVAGANZA integrated with MINDBLOWING ACTION – Patriotic story & BRILLIANT performances by #JrNtr & #RamCharan. #SSRajamouli direction is embellished with all the ingredients of a commercial BLOCKBUSTER.Interval & Climax Evokes GOOSEBUMPS.”

#RRRMovie ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#RRR is an EPIC EXTRAVAGANZA integrated with MINDBLOWING ACTION – Patriotic story & BRILLIANT performances by #JrNtr & #RamCharan. #SSRajamouli direction is embellished with all the ingredients of a commercial BLOCKBUSTER.Interval & Climax Evokes GOOSEBUMPS. pic.twitter.com/Pf1vt5N7ml — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 25, 2022

Directed by SS Rajamouli, the period-action drama also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn is currently rated a massive 9.2 rating on entertainment portal IMDb.