RRR Fans Slam Oscar Winner Jane Fonda For Referring to Rajamouli’s Epic as ‘Bollywood Film’: ‘It’s a Tollywood Movie’
RRR fans recently called out Oscar winner Jane Fonda for referring to SS Rajamouli's magnum opus as a 'Bollywood Film'.
RRR Fans Slam Oscar Winner Jane Fonda: RRR is winning over the international audiences, movie critics and Hollywood icons with its grandeur and VFX. Marvel directors Joe Russo, James Gunn and Scott Derrickson heaped praise on the visually striking action sequences. As Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron lauded SS Rajamouli at Golden Globes 2023. Oscar winning actress Jane Fonda also appreciated the epic action-drama. She captioned her Instagram post as, “On the complete opposite extreme of the last film I recommended, “To Leslie,” here’s another new one that took me by surprise: RRR, an Indian movie that’s short listed in the Best Foreign Film category. It’s a combination of Indiana Jones, a serious film about imperialism and Bollywood. I was transfixed.@rrrmovie.” In no time RRR fans called out the veteran for referring to the Tollywood film as Bollywood.
CHECK OUT JANE FONDA’S VIRAL POST:
JANE FONDA SCHOOLED BY NETIZENS FOR CALLING RRR A ‘BOLLYWOOD FILM’
A netizen commented, “This is a Tollywood film, nothing like Indiana Jones ma’am. The lead roles are depicted of our freedom fighters who died fighting for country’s freedom.” Another user wrote, “It’s a brilliant Telegu movie yes! But also has big Bollywood stars @ajaydevgn and @aliaabhatt in lead roles. So overall it’s an Indian movie with diverse actors who together justify the story.” A fan also commented, “It’s a remarkable movie! But sorry to say, it’s not Bollywood.” Another netizen opined, “Its Tollywood but we can stick to Indian.”
RRR stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in pivotal roles and has an extended cameo by Ajay Devgn as well. Alia Bhatt also has a special appearance in the movie.
