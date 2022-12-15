RRR Gets 5 Big Nominations at Critics Choice Awards – Best Picture, Best Director, Best Song And Best Foreig Language Film

After bagging 2 nominations at the Golden Globes, SS Rajamouli's RRR has got 5 nominations at the Critics Choice Awards. Here's all about it.

RRR nominated at Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is on a roll at the international film awards. After bagging two nods at the prestigious Golden Globes next year, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer has got four nominations at the Critics Choice Awards. The film has been nominated under Best Picture, Best Director, Best Visual Effects, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for its Telugu track ‘Naatu Naatu’.

As reported by the news agency PTI, the nominations were announced by the Los Angeles-based Critics Choice Association on its official website. The makers of RRR immediately reacted to the news and thanked the jury in a statement shared on the film’s official Twitter page. “#RRRMovie has been nominated in 5 categories for the prestigious @CriticsChoice Awards. Thanking the Jury for recognising #RRR. #CriticsChoiceAwards (sic),” the post read.

RRR COMPETING IN BEST PICTURE, AND BEST DIRECTOR CATEGORY

RRR is contending with movies like Avatar: The Way of Water, Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere At Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tar, Top Gun: Maverick and Women Talking – in the Best Picture category. In the Best Director category, Rajamouli is fighting for the trophy with names like James Cameron, Damien Chazelle, Todd Field, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Martin McDonagh, Sarah Polley, Gina Prince-Bythewood, and Steven Spielberg.

RRR COMPETING IN THE BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM CATEGORY

For the Best Foreign Language Film, other contenders are All Quiet on the Western Front, Decision To Leave, Argentina, 1985, Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths, and Close. Other nominees in the Best Song category are Carolina (Where The Crawdads Sing), Ciao Papa (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) and New Body Rhumba (White Noise).

RRR COMPETING IN THE BEST VISUAL EFFECTS CATEGORY

Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Everything Everywhere At Once, are also part of the Best Visual Effects category line-up.

On Monday, RRR scooped two Golden Globe nominations — Best Picture – Non-English and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. The song has been composed by MM Keeravaani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Billed as a pan-India film, RRR follows a pre-independence fictional story woven around two real-life Indian revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem — in the 1920s.

The film released worldwide in March in five languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Also featuring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles, RRR emerged as a massive box office success even overseas with reported earnings of Rs 1,200 crore.

The ceremony for the Critics Choice Awards will be held on January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Congratulations to the team of RRR!

— With inputs from PTI