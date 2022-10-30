RRR Japan Box Office 1st Week Collection: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is storming in Japan on its way to creating new global milestone. After its grand debut at the Japan box office, the film continues to earn top spot for highest first week collection ever for an Indian film. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer epic-action-drama is only behind KGF: Chapter 2 in terms of global earnings. RRR had the biggest release for an Indian film in Japan. The historical-action-saga was screened in 209 screens and 31 IMAX screens in Japan across 44 cities and prefectures. The S Rajamouli directorial has already crossed the Rs 1000 Crore mark worldwide and garnered around Rs 119 Crore in North America online as per recent trade reports. As per a report by Variety RRR made it to the top spot as it collected Rs 4 Crore in Japan in the very first week. The film inspired by the uprising during the British period in India was among the top ten films, despite the top nine films being local Japanese releases.Also Read - RRR Japan Box Office Collection 1st Weekend Report: SS Rajamouli's Film Beats Saaho, Creates New Record

RRR BECOMES A RAGE AT JAPAN’S BOX OFFICE

RRR has outperformed The Bad Guys, Spencer and Jurassic World Dominion, to become the highest grossing Japanese film in Japan. According to an entertainment and trade portal Twin, RRR is “completely different from the films they normally watch.” It was quoted mentioning, “Director Rajamouli is one of the most anticipated directors and has a solid fan base in Japan because Baahubali 2 ran for a year in 2017 and grossed JPY300M. Also, the Japanese theatrical market is getting back to normal and audiences anticipate having an exciting cinema experience like RRR.” It is expected that the film will continue with its roaring success as it resonates with the Japanese audience. Also, the endorsement from Hollywood bigwigs like James Gunn, Scott Derrickson and Edgar Wright has also spread positive word-of-mouth for the film.

RAJNIKANTH STARRER MUTHU CONTINUES TO RULE JAPANESE BOX OFFICE

Rajnikanth’s Muthu continues to be the highest-grossing film in Japan as it garnered around Rs 22 Crore. The film ran for an year despite being released in limited screens. SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Sridevi’s English Vinglish, Akshay Kumar’s PadMan, Dangal, and Baahubali: The Beginning are other highest grossing Indian films.

RRR recently won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles and is currently streaming on Netflix.