RRR Japan Box Office Collection 1st Weekend Report: After raking havoc at the worldwide Box Office upon its release earlier this year, SS Rajamouli's RRR has hit the screens in Japan. The film, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, has already created history at the Japanese Box Office. It has registered the highest opening weekend collection for any Indian film in Japan. The record was first credited to Prabhas starrer Saaho.

RRR BEATS SAAHO IN JAPAN

RRR released on October 21 in Japan and has been going fairly well ever since at the ticket window. The film has broken the record of Saaho which had collected Rs 90 lakh on day one of its release in Japan. The period drama earned ¥65 million (Rs 3.61 crores) in its opening weekend, reported sacnilk.com. It opened at ¥18 million (Rs 1.06 crore) which is the highest figure for any Indian movie in Japan.

RRR GETS THE BIGGEST RELEASE FOR ANY INDIAN FILM IN JAPAN

RRR also witnessed the biggest release for any Indian movie in Japan as it opened on around 210 locations in the country. The film might just finish its run as one of the top three Indian movies at the Japanese Box Office. Being at the top looks unlikely as of now! Meanwhile, the film is currently the fourth-highest Indian movie of all time at the worldwide Box Office. It would be interesting to see if the filmmakers try to release it in other countries, especially in China to add more moolah to the overall numbers.

