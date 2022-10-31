RRR Japan Box Office Collection Week 1: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is going places. Literally. The film has now registered the biggest-ever first-week collection at the Japan Box Office where it was released on October 21 amid a great buzz. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, has grossed over Rs 1100 crore worldwide and in Japan, it is running on over 209 screens including 31 IMAX across 44 locations.Also Read - RRR Japan Box Office 1st Week Collection: Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Creates New Milestone - Check Detailed Report

As reported by Variety, RRR has collected around Rs 4.05 crore in its first week at the Japan Box Office which counts to JPY73 million and $495K. This means that the period drama is the first Indian film to have clocked such a massive week one in Japan. If it continues with its run at the Box Office, the SS Rajamouli-directorial will become Japan's top third Indian movie. Currently, the third top Indian movie in Japan of all time is Aamir Khan's 3 Idiots which grossed JPY170 million in its lifetime run at the Japan Box Office.

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP THREE INDIAN MOVIES OF ALL TIME AT JAPAN BOX OFFICE:

Muthu (Rajinikanth) – JPY400 Million (22.25 crore) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – JPY330 Million (18.36 crore) 3 Idiots (Aamir Khan) – JPY170 Million (9.46 crore)

RRR is also the only non-Japanese film in the list of top 10 movies at the Japan Box Office in the last week. Variety also reported that RRR will enter the profit zone by its second weekend and recover its total release cost in the country. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on RRR!