RRR Japan Box Office Collection: SS Rajamouli’s Biggie to Dethrone Baahubali 2 – Check Detailed Report

RRR Japan Box Office Collection Detailed Report: It's SS Rajamouli vs SS Rajamouli in Japan as RRR is set to replace Baahubali 2 as the second biggest Indian film in the country. Check the latest figures here.

RRR Japan Box Office Collection SS Rajamouli's Biggie to Dethrone Baahubali 2 - Check Detailed Report (Photo: Movie Poster)

RRR Japan Box Office Collection Update: SS Rajamouli’s RRR could just become the biggest Indian film at the Japan Box Office. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is running successfully in theatres for 31 days now. It has collected a total of Rs 16.10 crore (280 million Yen) so far and if this pace is maintained, it will soon dethrone Baahubali 2 to become the second biggest Indian film in Japan.

Baahubali: The Conclusion was released in Japan in December 2017 after creating havoc in the Indian market. The film collected Rs 18.36 crore (JPY 330 Million) in its lifetime run at the Japan Box Office. Now, with the kind of performance that RRR is showing, surpassing Baahubali 2 is going to be a cakewalk for Rajamouli’s film.

Japan Box Office: Rajinikanth’s Muthu Continues to Remain Biggest Indian Film

The biggest Indian film in Japan continues to be Muthu starring Rajinikanth. The film which was released in the year 1995 established Rajinikanth’s towering position as a superstar in Japan. The film collected Rs 22.25 crore (JPY 400 Million) in its lifetime run and if RRR continues with this run, it can become the biggest Indian film in Japan in no time.

Meanwhile, in India, Drishyam 2 is enjoying a fabulous run at the Box Office. The film has already crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide and now it is going to do the same in the domestic market this week.

Watch this space for all the Box Office updates on RRR!