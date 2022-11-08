RRR Japan Box Office Collection: S Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Creates Havoc, Becomes 3rd Biggest Indian Film by Surpassing 3 Idiots – Check Report

RRR Japan Box Office Collection: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is creating havoc at the Japan box office. The epic historical actioner starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been well received by the audiences. The film has now on its way to surpass the lifetime record of Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots and Baahubali 2. The Rajamouli directorial was released on 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities and prefectures in Japan. Earlier, Rajnkanth starrer Muthu, Baahubali 2 and Rajkumar Hirani’s 3 Idiots were among the top Indian movies of all time at Japan box office. However, now RRR has dethroned 3 Idiots from the list and is on its way to surpass Baahubali 2 and Saaho‘s lifetime record as well.

RRR SURPASSES 3 IDIOTS’ LIFETIME RECORD AT JAPAN BOX OFFICE

Aamir’s social-dramedy 3 Idiots collected Japanese Yen 170 million i.e. estimated around Rs 9.5 Crore as per a Hindustan Times report. The Ram Charan-NTR starrer surpassed the film by garnering over Japanese Yen 170 million i.e. Rs 10 Crore at the box office. Rajnikanth’s Muthu and Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 had earned Japanese Yen 400 million and 300 million respectively.

RRR GETS CLOSER TO OUTPERFORM BAAHUBALI 2 AND SAAHO AT JAPAN BOX OFFICE

RRR has already crossed Rs 10 Crore already and has earned $1.25 million till now (which equals Rs 10.24 Crore), according to a TrackTollywood.com report. RRR is on its way to soon outperform Saaho, which had earned around Rs 12.50 Crore at the Japanese box office, the report mentioned. If RRR is able to maintain consistency at Japan box office, then it may also exceed Baahubali 2‘s lifetime collection of Rs 16 Crore.

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP THREE INDIAN MOVIES OF ALL TIME AT JAPAN BOX OFFICE:

Muthu (Rajinikanth) – JPY400 Million (Rs 22.25 Crore) Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – JPY330 Million (Rs 18.36 Crore) RRR (SS Rajamouli) – JPY180 Million (Rs 10 Crore)

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and Alia Bhatt in a special appearance.

