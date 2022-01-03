RRR losses after getting postponed: Considering the rising Covid-19 cases across the country and the tightening of civil restrictions, the makers of Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR on January 1, 2022 decided to postpone the release date of the film. With this, the film is seen as huge setback for the exhibition sector. Advance bookings were made for RRR as the film was suppose to release on January 2. Director SS Rajamouli’s pan-Indian film RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) had advance bookings in multiple languages. However, the refunds has to take place and seems there is a loss of Rs 10 crore.Also Read - RRR Postponed: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer To NOT Release On January 7 | Official Statement

A well known exhibitor and distributor of Rajasthan, Raj Bansal reveals, “The makers of RRR must have spent about Rs 15 crore in publicity, but it is not about the money loss in publicity. A change of release date only makes the public lose interest in films. The decision should’ve been taken much before the advances were opened. Although an official confirmation is yet to come, but it is going to happen in all probability. As of today the film has already lost 20-25 per cent of its business due to restrictions in cinemas occupancy”. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gives 2022 Some ‘Hakuna Matata Energy’ With Unseen Pictures From Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor

In the US, RRR has got a huge advance booking, and that will now have to be refunded. Trade analyst Atul Mohan said, “We have been given to understand that is about Rs 8 to 10 crore, and if the film gets pushed that could be refunded. But it is definitely a huge setback for the exhibition sector.” Also Read - RRR: Jr NTR and Ram Charan Reveal Their Biggest Fan Moments With Ajay Devgn On Sets

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. On Saturday, the official Twitter and Instagram handle of RRR announced the postpone of the film. They tweeted, “Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie”.

The creative shared by the production company read, “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL.”