Home

Entertainment

RRR Mania: Ram Charan Receives Surprise From Prabhudeva as he Grooves to Oscar Winning Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at RC15 Sets

RRR Mania: Ram Charan Receives Surprise From Prabhudeva as he Grooves to Oscar Winning Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ at RC15 Sets

RRR Mania: Ram Charan recently received a grand surprise welcome from Prabhudeva as he grooved to Oscar winning track 'Naatu Naatu' at RC15 sets.

RRR Mania: Ram Charan Receives Surprise From Prabhudeva as he Grooves to Oscar Winning Song 'Naatu Naatu' at RC15 Sets

Ram Charan Receives Surprise on RC15 Sets: Ram Charan is still basking high on the global success of RRR as audiences worldwide are celebrating the grand Oscar win of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus. RRR won the 95th Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu composed by MM Keeravani and sung Kaal Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Now, the actor has returned to the sets of his PAN India actioner RC15 where he received a heartwarming suprise by the film’s crew and choreographer Prabhudeva. Ram shared the post where the whole RC15 team welcomes him by performing Naatu Naatu on the sets.

CHECK OUT RAM CHARAN’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)

You may like to read

RAM CHARAN RECIEVES GRAND WELCOME FROM PRABHUDEVA

The actor captioned his post as “Can’t thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise ❤️Feels great to be back at shoot.” In the video clip shared by Ram, Prabhudeva can be seen dancing with the film’s crew on Naatu Naatu and as he later greets the actor while he resumes shooting. Ram’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela commented “Sweetest welcome ❤️.” Lauren Gottlieb, who performed the song on stage at Oscars, wrote, “Wow!!! Epic.”

RAM CHARAN GEARS UP FOR ANOTHER ENRGETIC DANCE TRACK IN RC15

An inside source from the sets of RC15 revealed that Ram recently grooved to an 80-second-long dance step in a single take, as reported by Hindustan Times. The source revealed “Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80-second-long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor.” RC15 also stars Kiara Advani in a pivotal role opposite Ram Charan.

For more updates on RC15 and Ram Charan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.