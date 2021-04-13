Chennai: The makers of RRR released a new poster of the film on the occasion of Ugadi, the New Year’s Day for the states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana in India. Featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in a celebratory mood, the poster gave a glimpse of the celebrations in the pre-Independence times. Also Read - Ajay Devgn's Heroic Look From SS Rajamouli’s RRR Will Surely Raise Your Excitement Level For The Movie - Watch Here

The new poster of RRR features Ram Charan's Alluri Sitharama Raju wearing checkered pants with a white shirt and suspenders, while Jr NTR's Komaram Bheem is seen dressed in a simple white kurta-pajama. Guessing from the bright orange flags flapping the background, the celebrations seem to be from a Hindu festival in the North. Both the superstars are shown being lifted by the huge crowd with a giant bridge in the background. They are also seen wearing a yellow bandana on their head.

The poster was shared through the official Twitter handle of RRR movie. The makers released the new glimpse of the actors from the film with a caption that read, "Wishing everyone a prosperous year ahead.. #ఉగాది

#GudiPadwa #नवसंवत्सर #தமிழ்ப்புத்தாண்டு

#വിഷു #ਵੈਸਾਖੀ #RRRMovie" (sic)

Story of RRR movie

RRR is a movie based on the two prominent freedom fighters from the South part of the country named Alluri Sitarama Raju, and Komaram Bheem. However, as revealed by director SS Rajamouli in an interview earlier, while the characters are inspired by history, the story is entirely fictional. It is known that the two freedom fighters never met in reality but Rajamouli wanted to explore ‘what if they had met and inspired each other in their fight for the country’ and that’s what he has shown in RRR.

The film also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in important roles. RRR is slated to hit the screens as the big Dussehra release on October 13 this year. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on RRR!