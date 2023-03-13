Home

What RRR Music Composer MM Keeravani Said in His Acceptance Speech After Winning Oscar For ‘Naatu Naatu’

Oscars 2023: RRR Music Composer MM Keeravani's gave a heartwarming acceptance speech after winning Oscar for 'Naatu Naatu'.

MM Keeravani’s Acceptance Speech at Oscars 2023: RRR scripted history by wining the 95th Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. A moment of pride for the team including SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Kaal Bhairava, Karthikeya, Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The film brought laurels not just for India but also took Telugu cinema to new heights with its commercial success. Fans are going berserk on social media as they are overjoyed by Indian cinema’s historical achievement. In his acceptance speech, an overwhelmed Keeravani sang a song and dedicated the award to Rajamouli, RRR team and every Indian.

CHECK OUT MM KEERAVANI’S VIRAL VIDEO:

MM KEERAVANI’S WINNING SPEECH IS ABOUT EVERY INDIAN’S PRIDE

Keeravani was quoted saying “‘Thank you Academy. I grew up listening to carpenters, and now here, I am with the Oscars. He then started signing these lines, ‘There was only one wish in my mind, so were Rajamouli and my family. RRR has to win every pride of India and must put me on top of the world.’ Thank you, Karthikeya, and Thank you all!”. Keeravani and playback singer Kaal Bhairava have reasons to celebrate after finally having the prestigious trophy. Kaal Bhairava along with singer Rahul Sipligunj has lent his voice to Naatu Naatu. The audience at the Dolby Auditorium in Los Angeles had the opportunity to listen to the father son duo on Monday morning, Indian Time. Kaala Bhairava’s live rendition of Naatu Naatu on stage mesmerized the audiences present at the event.

Keeravani also won the Golden Globes 2023 for Naatu Naatu. He has composed music for popular films like Baahubali: The Conclusion, Baahubali: The Beginning, Sur – The Melody of Life, Jism, Rog And Saaya. The composer was also appreciated by Avatar: The Way of Water director James Cameron for his composition.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and has a special appearance by Alia Bhatt.

