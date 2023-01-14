Home

‘Naatu Naatu’ Composer MM Keeravani Gets Praised by Mahesh Bhatt: ‘Thank You For Making us Proud’

RRR Composer MM Keeravani Praised by Mahesh Bhatt: MM Keeravani, who won India its first Golden Globe award in the Best Original Song category is being hailed by celebs and fans. The RRR music composer who held the Golden Globes 2023 trophy for Naatu Naatu is being showered with accolades for the historic win. Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who has collaborated with Keeravani in films like Zakhm, Jism and Rog, heaped praise on him recently. In an interaction with ETimes the producer-director said that the music composer creates from his ‘simple human heart’. He also appreciated the Naatu Naatu composer for his simplicity.

MAHESH BHATT SAYS MM KEERAVANI’S MUSIC COMES FROM HIS SIMPLICITY

Mahesh Bhatt, in his interview said that “Simplicity is what defines Keeravani ji. The man who made India proud spoke straight from his heart and his simplicity was so disarmed. It was so heartening to see a person walk up there and share the moment of glory with the entire team. This is a rare attribute.” He further added, “That is where his music comes from. From his simple human heart. In this age and time when everybody hungers for the limelight, he wants to share that moment of glory with others who contributed to it.”

MAHESH BHATT THANKS MM KEERAVANI FOR MAKING INDIA PROUD

The veteran also recalled on his professional association with Keeravani and stated, “I have had the privilege of working with him, thanks to Pooja who signed him in her movie and he made some outstanding melodies for us. Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla from Zakhm, Awarapan Banjarapan from Jism, Maine Dil Se Kaha from Rog. These melodies come from his heart and are laced with soul. Thank you, Keeravani ji, for making India proud.”

For more updates on RRR, Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani and Academy Awards 2023, check out this space at India.com.