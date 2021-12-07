Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer of the movie which is set to release on December 9, the makers of the movie raised excitement among fans with two new posters featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. On Tuesday, Jr NTR took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the movie. In this poster, Jr NTR can be seen in his revolutionary avatar. “That’s BHEEM for you… #RRRTrailerin3Days #RRRMovie #RRRTrailer,” Jr NTR wrote.Also Read - Telugu Lyricist Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry Passes Away, Celebs Mourn

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in key roles.

RRR is scheduled to release on January 7th, 2022. It was earlier supposed to release on October 13 but was then postponed since theatres in certain parts of the country were closed and in others, were running with 50% occupancy. If sources are to be believed, then everyone except SS Rajamouli was okay with it releasing on OTT. However, SS Rajamouli doesn’t want to deprive the audience of the visual spectacle that his film is.