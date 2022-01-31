RRR New Release Date: SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie RRR starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn, gets a new release date and that is March 25, 2022. Earlier, the film was all set to release on January 7, but due to the third covid wave, the cinemas were shut in Delhi. On Monday, the makers of the movie released an official statement announcing that the release of the movie has been postponed to March 25. #RRRonMarch25th, 2022…..FINALISED! 🔥🌊 #RRRMovie”.Also Read - RRR Big Update: Makers Give Two Release Dates; Will Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film Clash With Bachchan Pandey This Holi?

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also announced the new release date on March 25. “RRR ANNOUNCES NEW RELEASE DATE: 25 MARCH 2022… Not 18 March Not 28 April ⭐ #SSRajamouli and Team #RRR finalise a completely new release date: 25 March 2022. #RRRonMarch25th”. Also Read - Huge Setback For RRR as Film's Postponement Results in Rs 10 Crore Refund For Advance Booking?

As for the film, RRR is the tale of two legendary revolutionaries Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish. Also Read - RRR Postponed: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Starrer To NOT Release On January 7 | Official Statement

In an interesting interview, Ram Charan stated, “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is a pan-India film.” The actor explains, “Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement.”