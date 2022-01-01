RRR Postponed: SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie RRR will not be released on January 7. On Saturday, the makers of the movie released an official statement announcing that the release of the movie has been postponed. While the new release date has not been announced so far, the statement asked the audience to hold on to their excitement for the time being. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL,” the statement read.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Gives 2022 Some ‘Hakuna Matata Energy’ With Unseen Pictures From Vacation With Ranbir Kapoor

Keeping the best interests of all the involved parties in mind, we are forced to postpone our film. Our sincere thanks to all the fans and audience for their unconditional love. #RRRPostponed #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/JlYsgNwpUO — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 1, 2022

The decision has been taken as theatres in certain parts of the country have been closed, while in others, they are running with 50% occupancy due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases. This is not the first time that the release of RRR has been postponed. The movie was earlier supposed to release on October 13, but was then postponed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. It was also revealed that everyone except SS Rajamouli was okay with it releasing on OTT. However, SS Rajamouli doesn't want to deprive the audience of the visual spectacle that his film is.

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.