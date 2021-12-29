Mumbai: The scare of new coronavirus variant omicron has increased in India. On Monday, Delhi was declared on yellow alert along with shutting of cinema halls. After looking at the current situation, several Bollywood filmmakers have postponed their films including Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur starrer Jersey. The film was slated to release on 31st December 2021. After the news of movies getting postponed were out, moviegoers wanted to know whether SS Rajamouli’s pan-India film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn release or not on January 7, 2022.Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Twin in Brown as They Leave For a Romantic Getaway on New Year - See Pics From Airport

There has been reports on social media that RRR will be postponed. However, trade analyst Taran Adarsh and filmmaker SS Rajamouli confirmed that RRR is not getting postponed and will release on 7th January 2022. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Flaunts The Most Simple Bandhani Saree Ever And it Doesn't Look Like Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla But it is - See Pics

On December 19, the makers of the much-anticipated pan-India film RRR had a grandiose pre-release gala in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs Salman Khan and Karan Johar, as well as the star cast of the historical drama Ram Charan, Jr NTR, S.S. Rajamouli, and others, were seen in a playful mood as they engaged at the event. The City witnessed the Telugu film fanbase with the arrival of the big South stars. After the premiere of the forthcoming epic ‘RRR,’ Kick star has stated that no one will ‘dare to release’ any new film for the next four months