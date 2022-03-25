RRR Movie: The most-awaited big-ticket movie RRR is finally out in the theatres, creating records and shattering some. Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela, who watched the movie along with fans inside the theatre on Friday, was spotted enjoying the movie to the fullest. A video of her is going viral where she was spotted throwing the papers at the screen while celebrating the song Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan essays Rama Raju in RRR. He has watched the benefit show of the movie along with his fans at Bramaramba theatre in Hyderabad. Ram Charan had also taken his wife, Upasana Konidela, to watch the movie at the theatre, along with the fans.Also Read - RRR Movie Review: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan’s Film is Entertainment, Entertainment, Entertainment

Check out this video that’s going viral on the internet:

My excitement levels 🙌🙌🙌🙌

Thank u @ssk1122 & Pooja for pushing me to come.

Unbelievable experience. Thoroughly enjoyed myself. @ssrajamouli Garu crazzzzzzzzy adrenalin rush. What a movie. Unable to get over it. https://t.co/ZSJy22QG7y — Upasana Konidela (@upasanakonidela) March 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Ram Charan also watched an early morning show of RRR at Sri Bhramaramba theatre in Hyderabad with his fans. The pics of him gathered by a massive crowd outside the cinema have also gone viral.

#RamCharan papped as he watches the early morning show of #RRR in Hyderabad. ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/nfBMzLqPG5 — Filmfare (@filmfare) March 25, 2022



SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR also has Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, and others in significant roles. Produced by DVV Danayya, the epic action drama has MM Keeravani’s music.