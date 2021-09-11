Hyderabad: SS SS Rajamouli’s RRR is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. While fans are eagerly waiting for its release, here is something that may disappoint them. The makers of RRR have announced that the release date of the movie has been postponed. This means that Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt starrer will now not be released on October 13.Also Read - Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Come Together For Grand Launch Of Their Next Film, Ranveer Singh Arrives In Style

The update was shared on the official Twitter account of the movie. The announcement mentions that while the post-production of the movie will be done by October, the release has been postponed. There are speculations that RRR is now likely to be released in January 2022. However, there is no official confirmation about the same so far and the new release date will be announced soon. Also Read - Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR to Get Theatrical Release,Makers Confirm

“Post-production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running,” the announcement read. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Cute In This Floral Dress, Spotted With Ayan Mukherji : Watch Exclusive Video

Post production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21.

But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed.

We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running. — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) September 11, 2021

The decision has been taken as theatres in certain parts of the country are still closed, while in others, they are running with 50% occupancy. When theatres open with full occupancy, a film like RRR will be helpful to revive the Box Office.

If sources are to be believed, then everyone except SS Rajamouli was okay with it releasing on OTT. However, SS Rajamouli doesn’t want to deprive the audience of the visual spectacle that his film is.

RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.