South filmmaker SS Rajamouli was recently threatened by Telangana's Siddipet (TS) BJP State President and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay over his upcoming film RRR, which is based on tribal leader Komaram Bheem, who fought against the Nizam of Hyderabad. After the film teaser released, controversy surrounded on Bheem wearing a skull cap. The role of Bheem is played by actor Jr NTR in the film. The filmmaker has been asked to remove the scene. Telangana Unit President made a controversial comment while addressing a public meeting in Dubbaka. Bandi Sanjay has questioned the film's representation of freedom fighter, Komaram Bheem. "For sensation, Rajmouli has put a cap on Komaram Bheem. We will accept it? Never," Bandi Sanjay said during his speech.

Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu has also targeted Rajamouli. He said: "Portraying a tribal leader with soorma, skull cap and kurta pyjama is incorrect. Komaram Bheem sacrificed his life for the rights of Adivasis and fought against the Nizam's rule. If Rajamouli is not going to change the look of Jr NTR, we will not even hesitate to burn down theatres".

On October 22, while unveiling the teaser on Thursday, Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, "Who else can describe the Might of Bheem in best way other than our Ramaraju… Introducing my Bheem to you… Water wave #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan" (sic).

The Might of Bheem… 🌊

The Roar of Ramaraju…🔥

The love of our audience… 🤗

Moving from strength to strength💪🏻🙏🏻 #RamarajuForBheem #RRRMovie https://t.co/9V5rp8jSe0 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) October 23, 2020



RRR is Rajamouli’s version of what happened with the two tribal leaders of Southern India when they disappeared for a few years from their respective villages and returned as fierce warriors who would fight the British rule in 1920s India. While describing the character of Komaram Bheem, Rajamouli had earlier said, “Komaram Bheem had no formal education and he also left his village in his youth for a few years. But, he came back as an educated person. He also fought against the Nizam rule for tribal rights. He also employed guerilla warfare and later died at the hands of the British.”