Hyderabad: Since the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been lifted in Telangana, shooting for films has begun in the state and SS Rajamouli's RRR is no different.

Popular hairstylist Aalim Hakim took to social media and shared a picture of himself with Actor Ram Charan on Monday stating that he had come down to Hyderabad to style the star's hair for the movie RRR. Ram Charan, too, took to his Instagram stories and shared the same picture. In the picture, Ram Charan can be seen looking sharp and dapper with his carefully rendered coiffure. His lustrous handlebar moustache and his impressively stylish haircut paired with a classy white T-shirt amped up his entire look. "#RRR begins post lockdown 2.0," the actor wrote.

The movie was initially supposed to hit screens in January this year. However, the release was then postponed because of the pandemic. RRR is now scheduled to be released in multiple languages on October 13 this year. While the film's Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, it will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.

RRR is one of the most awaited movies of the year. Earlier in April, the makers of the movie released a poster on the occasion of Ugadi featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Both the superstars are shown being lifted by the huge crowd in the poster. The movie is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. Produced by DVV Danayya, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.