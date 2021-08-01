RRR First Song Released: RRR is one of the most-awaited movies of the year and on Friendship Day, the makers of the movie released its first song titled ‘Dosti’.Also Read - Friendship Day 2021: From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Ananya Pandey, Know BFF Squads of Bollywood

SS Rajamouli took to social media sharing the news with fans and wrote, “This Friendship day, witness the coming together of 2 powerful opposing forces – Ramaraju & Bheem.” The song is sung by five talented singers Amit Trivedi, Anirudh Ravichander, Yazin Nazir, Hemachandra and Vijay Yesudasu. It is a peppy track that has been shot on a fiery set. What will surely catch your attention is Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s grand entry at the end of the song. Ram Charan and Jr NTR also shared the song’s poster on their respective social media handles. Also Read - Bucket List These Lesser-Known Road Trip Destinations to Explore With Your Squad This Friendship Day

RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and marks her debut in south Indian cinema.

RRR was initially supposed to release on July 30, 2020 but was then delayed due to coronavirus pandemic. The movie is now set to release in multiple languages on October 13 this year. While the film’s Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5, it will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.