Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has shared the first look of Hollywood actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from his highly-anticipated film, RRR. Sharing her character look on her birthday, he wrote, “Presenting @OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer:) #RRRMovie #RRR (sic).” Olivia will be seen playing the role of an English lady, Jennifer and her character holds crucial position in the narrative. Also Read - Boney Kapoor Upset With SS Rajamouli After Latter Announces RRR Release Date, Know Here Why!

In the poster, she can be seen seated on a vintage car wearing an olive green gown. She has shot her potions in Hyderabad. Also Read - Is Rajamouli's RRR Poster Inspired From Ghost Rider?

Earlier, makers shared the poster of RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While Ram Charam is seen riding a horse, Jr NTR can be seen riding a bike. Announcing the news on Twitter, RRR Twitter handle wrote, “This October 13, witness Fire and Water wave come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before. The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS… #RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR.”

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻 The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!! THE RIDE BEGINS…#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021



On January 19, the makers of RRR also revealed that they had started filming massive climax portions. As per the reports, the cast and crew have erected a huge set at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. The post reads, “The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun! Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together Raised fist A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way #RRRMovie #RRR (sic).”

The MASSIVE CLIMAX shoot has begun! Mighty Bheem and Fiery Ramaraju are set to accomplish what they desired to achieve, together ✊🏻 A BIG SCREEN ExtRRRavaganza is coming your way🔥🌊 #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4IZ8i89e0g — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 19, 2021



The film features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in important roles. The period drama narrates a fictional tale of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film is bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the banner of DVV Entertainment. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 400 crore. It is all set to hit screens on October 13.

