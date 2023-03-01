Home

SS Rajamouli recently opened up on his views on extremism and said that his films do not have any hidden agenda.

SS Rajamouli Slams Extremism, Says His Films 'Don't Have Any Hidden Agenda': 'I Make Films For The People'

SS Rajamouli Slams Extremism: SS Rajamouli is currently basking high on the international success of RRR and Naatu Naatu getting nominated for Oscars 2023. The song composed by MM Keeravani also won the Golden Globes 2023 in the Best Original Song category. The PAN (popular-across-nation) blockbuster became a huge commercial hit in Japan and USA. The film delves into the human emotions of brotherhood and sacrifice, set in the backdrop of pre-Independence India during the British period. Since, the film also focuses on the concept of nationalism and references from ancient Indian texts and stories, Rajamouli was asked about his political perspective. The filmmaker clarified that his films have nothing to do with any “hidden agenda” or motive. He said that his movies are meant for the people who spend their hard-earned money for entertainment.

SS RAJAMOULI SAYS HIS FILMS ARE MEANT FOR ENTERTAINMENT

The RRR director, in an interaction with AFP said, “When I’m going to a movie, I would like to see larger-than-life characters, larger-than-life situations, larger-than-life drama. And that’s what I like to make. Nothing holds the heroes back in delivering their action sequences. We are breaking ground, but I think we are in very, very initial, initial steps. If you see (South) Korea, for example, the kind of inroads that they have made… we should aspire to do that, all Indian film-makers.” He further added, “Any extreme point of view, I oppose. I don’t have any kind of hidden agenda… I make films for people who are willing to pay their hard-earned money on the film ticket. I like to get them entertained, make them feel dramatic about the characters, about the situations, have a good time, go back and live their lives.”

SS RAJAMOULI REVEALS HIS LOVE FOR RAMAYANA AND MAHABHARATA

Recently, Rajamouli sparked an online row as a section of netizens were offended by his remarks on religion. In an interview with New Yorker, he had said “I worked under a cousin of mine [the Telugu writer Gunnam Gangaraju] for a few months. He introduced me to Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead and Atlas Shrugged. I read those novels and was greatly inspired by them. I didn’t understand a lot of her philosophy, but I understood the basics of it. It was around that time that I slowly started moving away from religion. Even at that time, my love for stories like the Mahabharata or the Ramayana never diminished. I did start pushing away from those texts’ religious aspects, but what stayed with me was the complexity and the greatness of their drama and storytelling.” As he was being criticised for his statement, Kangana Ranaut came to his defense, calling him a ‘nationalist’, ‘yogi’ and a ‘genius’.

Rajamouli’s RRR, released on March 2022 also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran in crucial roles.

