RRR movie Teaser: The teaser of SS Rajamouli’s RRR is here and it looks like a celebratory promo for the audience that is all set to go back to the theatres after a long time. The close to 50-second teaser shows glimpses of all the actors – Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Olivia Morris in the film. It begins with a scene featuring a huge gathering of people following a quick still of the same people trying to break a fence. Next, we see a juxtapositioning of a few quick stills – Alia Bhatt in a green saree, Ajay firing bullets at the British army men, Jr NTR in his action avatar, and Ram as a sharp revolutionary in uniform.Also Read - Soni Razdan Breaks Her Silence On Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Wedding Plans

We see chariots being set on fire, a tiger chasing someone, the sound of bomb blasts, pain, death, and agony all over-promising that it’s all going to be way bigger than our imagination. Glimpses of Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran are also visible in the teaser. Rajamouli shared the video on Twitter, followed by the rest of his team members, with a caption that read, “Take a peek inside our #RRRMovie. Here is the #RRRGlimpse (sic).” Also Read - Sooryanvanshi Aila Re Ailaa Song Teaser Out: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh Perform Singham Hook-Up Steps | Watch

Watch the RRR teaser here: Also Read - Thank God! Nora Fatehi to Burn Dance Floor With Sidharth Malhotra in 'Manike Mage Hithe' Hindi Version

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RRR, which is releasing on January 7 next year, marks the first on-screen outing of Jr NTR and Ram Charan together. It also marks Alia’s South debut and Rajamouli’s first outing after his super successful Baahubali series. The film is set in the pre-Independence era of the 1920s. RRR tells the story of two popular revolutionaries from South India – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. However, while the characters are real, their story is fictional – an imagination of how they must have fought for independence.

Earlier, while announcing the film back in 2019, Rajamouli had said, “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded.” Watch out this space for all the latest updates on RRR!