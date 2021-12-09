Hyderabad: The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s much anticipated star-studded period action drama RRR has been released. On Thursday, the makers of the movie dropped the trailer of the movie, raising excitement among fans. The trailer presents Ram Charan and Jr NTR in their revolutionary avatar and gives us a glimpse of the intriguing ride as they fight the British rule. The picturesque locations, subtle cinematography and patriotic sequences in the trailer are truly unmatchable. From fighting amid the fire to guns – the action in the trailer is surely unbeatable. Even Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan’s glimpse will give you a slight idea of their characters in the movie.Also Read - RRR New Poster: Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Revolutionary Look Will Give You Goosebumps

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in key roles.

Watch RRR Trailer Here:

RRR is scheduled to release on January 7th, 2022. It was earlier supposed to release on October 13 but was then postponed since theatres in certain parts of the country were closed and in others, were running with 50% occupancy. If sources are to be believed, then everyone except SS Rajamouli was okay with it releasing on OTT. However, SS Rajamouli doesn’t want to deprive the audience of the visual spectacle that his film is.

RRR will now be released in theatres. However, its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will also be released on ZEE5. The movie will also stream on Netflix in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.