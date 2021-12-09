Hyderabad: The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited movie RRR has been released and is setting social media on fire. The trailer that presents Ram Charan and Jr NTR in their revolutionary avatar and has really impressed fans. The picturesque locations, subtle cinematography and patriotic sequences in the trailer have been appreciated by fans. Soon after the trailer was released, several fans took to Twitter mentioning that the movie really deserve to be released on the big screen. Netizens have already declared this movie a blockbuster.Also Read - RRR Trailer: Ram Charan-Jr NTR Impress As Revolutionaries, Intense Action Sequences Take The Cake | Watch

Apart from this, Ram Charan's performance in the trailer is being widely loved as well. Let alone working on the body, Ram Charan has also effortlessly nailed the body language of a police officer in the British Era. His form in the boxing scene has received a tremendous response from netizens who are ardent fans of the activity.

Fans appreciate RRR trailer:

Brace yourself for @mmkeeravaani ‘s terrific music with #RRRMovie 🎶👌👌 The patriotic sequences, emotional scenes in the village, friendship scenes between the lead actors and what not every aspect is beautifully driven by him in #RRRTrailer 👌👌https://t.co/NMlhFE8tfh https://t.co/M83ABtQG2j pic.twitter.com/FIvkVwXTNI — Srikanth G V (@gvenkatasrikant) December 9, 2021

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in key roles.

RRR is scheduled to release on January 7th, 2022. Its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will also be released on ZEE5. The movie will also stream on Netflix in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish.