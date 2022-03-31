RRR Box Office vs Pushpa Box Office Hindi: SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles is on a roll as the film is creating waves at the Box Office globally. The numbers are unstoppable as RRR has now collected Rs 611 crore worldwide in gross figures. Also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film was theatrically released across the globe on March 25 in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Sound, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The credits to RRR’s success goes to the gripping content, direction by SS Rajamouli and stellar performance by Jr NTR – Ram Charan in the film.Also Read - Jr NTR Breaks Silence on RRR's Massive Success at Box Office: 'For Me...'

RRR’s Hindi Box Office Collection smashes Pushpa: The Rise’s Hindi Box Office Collection on Day 5

On Day 5 of its release, RRR has joined the Rs 100 crore club at Hindi box office and it has also managed to beat Allu Arjun's biggie Pushpa: The Rise as the film went on to earn Rs 20 crore on the fifth day. Pushpa Hindi earned Rs 3.11 crore on Day 1, Rs 3.55 crore on Day 2, Rs 5.18 crore on Day 3, Rs 4.25 crore on Day 4 and Rs 4.05 crore on Day 5. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 20.14 crore.

#RRR Hindi Crosses ₹ 100 Cr Nett at the All-India Box office.. In 5 days.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 30, 2022

#Pushpa is all FIRE… Proves all calculations/estimations wrong… Day 5 higher than Day 1, 2, TERRIFIC HOLD… Mass circuits unstoppable… Shows increased at multiplexes… Fri 3.11 cr, Sat 3.55 cr, Sun 5.18 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 20.14 cr. #India biz. #PushpaHindi pic.twitter.com/5nxIV8bcAF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2021

For the unversed, RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), who fought against the British Raj and Nizam of Hyderabad respectively. Set in 1920, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries choose to go into oblivion before they began the fight for their country.

RRR has been made on a budget of Rs 550 crore. It was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, which has been potponed multiple times due to production delays and followed by the COVID-19 pandemic.