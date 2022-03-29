RRR Vs The Kashmir Files Box Office Hindi Collection: SS Rajamouli’s gigantic action drama RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has been leading the Box Office. The film had earned over Rs 500 crore in total all over the world in the opening weekend. Also starring Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, the film has been minting money even on the fourth day. Rajamouli’s directed fiction surpassed Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files on the first Monday at the BO Hindi.Also Read - Tickets of 'The Kashmir Files' Torn Inside Bihar Assembly by Opposition Leaders

RRR vs The Kashmir Files: The Hindi version gets more collection at Box Office

As per a report in Box Office Hindi, on Monday (Day 4), RRR has made more than Rs 18 crore. This means that the Ram Charan film is already a super hit movie in the Hindi belt. If we check the comparision with The Kashmir Files, RRR figures are more than Vivek Agnihotri's drama. Anupam Kher starrer made Rs 14.8 crore on its first Monday. It seems the business is roaring at the multiplexes across the country.

Looks like #RRR might settle close to 800-850crs lifetime Box office..

Hindi belt is critical for big collections where on Day4 it got 17crs which means #Baahubali2 records cannot be touched..which means difficult to surpass 1000crs Let’s see if it can pull off the unimaginable — Tamil Box Office l TBO (@TamilBox0ffice) March 29, 2022

RRR Collections at Box Office drops, but…

SS Rajamouli’s big film witnessed a minor 10-15% drop in collections, compared to its Friday collections. Despite the drop of 30% for morning shows, it seems that RRR picked up later on Monday. It has been noticed that the higher ticket prices are also reportedly playing a major deciding factor in the film’s box office report. The biggest drop in collections are expected from the NCR and Punjab markets. However, despite the drop, the collection is still very good. The overall RRR’s Hindi collection is all set to cross Rs 100 crore in just 4 days.

The craze for Ram Charan and Jr. NTR proved to be a big crowd-puller

RRR has created history globally! Not just India, the film trending solidly in the international market as well. Rajamouli’s biggie has crossed the Rs 500 crore benchmark at the BO in 3 days which is humongous. If we add the pre-release earnings of the film which stood at approx. Rs 500 crore, it means RRR is now looking at the massive total of Rs 1000 crore or even more than that after the end of its first Monday at the Box Office. Isn’t this crazy!

Talking about the story of RRR, it is based on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. The movie also features Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.