RRR wins Saturn Award: SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' has won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. The director, who is currently busy in the promotion of the film in Japan, stated that he is "super elated" about the honour. "This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'," he said in a video.

RRR is a Telugu epic action drama film starring NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. It centers around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), and their fight against the British Raj. Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, RRR is the most expensive Indian film to date. The film was initially scheduled for theatrical release on 30 July 2020, which was postponed multiple times due to production delays and the pandemic. RRR emerged as the highest-grossing film in its home market of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, grossing over Rs 415 crore. RRR was nominated in three categories at the 47th Saturn Awards including Best Action / Adventure Film, Best International Film, and Best Director.