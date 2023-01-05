RRR Wins Big at New York Film Critics Circle Awards, S Rajamouli Bags Best Director

RRR was recently hailed at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards as S Rajamouli bagged the best director award.

RRR Wins Big at New York Film Critics Circle: S Rajamouli’s RRR is riding high with its roaring international success. While theatres are still packed with audiences raving over the Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer magnum opus. The film is also being celebrated as the song Natu Natu has made up to the Academy Awards Nominations. Ram Charan, NTR and Rajamouli’s historical epic is also being hailed by Hollywood directors and actors for its VFX and slick action. The New Year 2023 couldn’t be more rewarding for the trio as Rajamouli won the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards. The filmmaker received a standing ovation from the audiences while receiving the prestigious award.

Rajamouli, during his acceptance speech pointed out a particular sequence from Terminator 2 as he emphasized on the power of cinema to immerse audiences. The filmmaker said, “It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel.” The RRR director was accompanied by his wife and son Karthikeya for the awards ceremony. Karthikeya took to his Twitter handle and posted Rajamouli’s pictures with the award. Next week Ram Charan and NTR will join Rajamouli as they will attend the Golden Globes Award in Los Angeles.

RRR was released in March 2022 and was among the biggest Indian blockbusters.

