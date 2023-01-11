Home

RRR Wins Golden Globe 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Indian Celebs Go ‘Naatu Naatu’ – Check Tweets

RRR Wins Golden Globe 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated the film's historical win.

RRR Wins Golden Globe 2023: RRR bagged the Golden Globes trophy in the Best Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. RRR composer MM Keeravani walked up the stage as S Rajamouli and the team cheered for him. Ram Charan and Jr NTR were also delighted while Rajamouli could be seen beaming with pride. Netizens and movie buffs are overjoyed on RRR‘s big win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Now, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna and others have congratulated the RRR team on creating history.

SRK, ALIA BHATT AND OTHERS CELEBRATE RRR’S HISTORICAL WIN

Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, “Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards and making India so proud!!” While Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s RRR co-star Alia posted heart emojis on her Instagram stories. Samantha captioned her tweet as, “Proudest moment ever #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #GoldenGlobes2023.” Pushpa actor Rashmika tweeted, “You did it #RRR so so proud and happy for you @mmkeeravaani sir @ssrajamouli @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan..”

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL TWEETS BY INDIAN CELEBS CONGRATULATING TEAM RRR:

Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!! https://t.co/Xjv9V900Xo — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2023

What a moment for #IndianCinema! Congratulations to the entire team of @RRRMovie! Specially to the masters @mmkeeravaani &. @ssrajamouli! And to our friends @AlwaysRamCharan & #JrNTR! They literally danced into the hearts of audiences worldwide! Jai Ho!😍🇮🇳 #GoldenGlobes2023 https://t.co/QTMMRCWJpk — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 11, 2023

Congratulations Sirji on your well-deserved #GoldenGlobes award! I’ve danced to many songs throughout my career but #NaatuNaatu will forever stay close to my heart… @mmkeeravaani pic.twitter.com/A3Z0iowq8L — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 11, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati)

RRR stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in crucial roles. The historical action-drama lost out in the Best Non-English Language Film category to Argentina, 1985.

