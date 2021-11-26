RRR’s Soul Anthem: ‘Janani,’ from S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming historical drama ‘RRR,’ has been dubbed the ‘Soul Anthem.’ MM Keeravani wrote an emotive and wonderful song. The music video is a spectacular spectacle that will leave you speechless. RRR is a period film that stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles. RRR is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, especially since it follows Rajamouli’s previous box-office smash Baahubali trilogy, which shattered all records. DVV Danayya is producing the film, which has a budget of Rs 450 crore.Also Read - Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Tap Their Feet To ‘Brown Munde’ At AP Dhillon’s Concert In Gurugram | Watch

While Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn shared the YouTube link to 'Janani' song on their Instagram story, South superstars Jr NTR and Ram Charan shared a post.





Talking about his music, Keeravani said the film “throbs with many pulse-pounding moments” and then noted: “Underlying all those spectacular sequences is one consuming emotion that elevates them. Giving musical form to the beat of that very heart was one of the most fulfilling experiences.”

The visuals of ‘Janani‘ impress viewers with their grandeur, but the soul-touching music is what elevates the experience.

The lyrical song opens with visuals of Ram Charan’s character, the late 19th-century tribal freedom fighter, and martyr, Alluri Sitarama Raju, appearing in the uniform of a sepoy, his eyes conveying the pain he internalises.

Jr NTR’s tears in the next segment convey the anguish of his character, Komaram Bheem, the Gond freedom fighter who fought against the Nizam’s administration between 1928 and his death in a police encounter in 1940.

The focus then shifts to Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran. “Sarojini, I am nothing but my fight for freedom. You are a fragment of it,” Devgn’s character says as Shriya silently collects the dirt, fallen off his feet, to preserve for the rest of her life. The rest of the video portrays heartbreaking visuals from the battleground, which represents the soul of the song ‘Janani’ / ‘Uyire’.

“Janani is just the beginning of the emotional journey envisaged by @ssrajamouli garu. #RRRSoulAnthem out on November 26th. M.M. Keeravani garu’s soulful composition will tug at your heartstrings. Stay tuned to the ‘RRR’ Movie,” Ram Charan had tweeted earlier, indicating that the song is one of the highlights from the upcoming film.

It is reliably learned that the makers of ‘RRR’ are planning to release the theatrical trailer of the movie during the first week of December. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, and Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevension will play the principal roles. ‘RRR’ is slated to hit the screens on January 7, 2022.

