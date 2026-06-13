Pranit More issues second apology after FIR in Rs 370 biryani controversy, says: ‘Main hate deserve…’

Pranit More has addressed the growing online criticism surrounding his viral remark, offering a fresh apology and reacting to the controversy that continues to trend across platforms.

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Pranit More responds to ongoing Rs 370 biryani row (PC: Twitter)

Stand-up comedian and ex-Bigg Boss 19 contestant Pranit More has issued a fresh apology after facing continued backlash over the viral Rs 370 biryani controversy. The comedian returned with a second clarification after the matter escalated on social media and an FIR was registered against him. The controversy stemmed from a crowd-work clip from his stand-up show that sparked widespread criticism and debate online. In a video shared on Instagram, More admitted that the incident was a lapse in judgment and addressed the growing anger directed towards him.

What did Pranit More say in his second apology?

In his statement, Pranit More said he had been wanting to speak about the issue for a while but was unable to do so earlier as his Instagram account had been suspended. He said, “Hello, toh baat yeh hai ki main yeh baat kaafi time se karni thi, lekin mera Instagram suspend ho gaya tha. Aap sabne mera crowdwork dekha hoga, jiske wajah se mujhe kaafi hate mil rahi hai. Aur mujhe lagta hai ki main shayad is hate main deserve bhi karta hoon. “Kyunki jab main us ladke ke saath crowd work kar raha tha, usne kaafi derogatory baatein boli aur sab log bhi us par hans rahe the.”

He further added, “Mujhe lagta hai ki ye meri sabse badi galti thi. Main chahta toh usey wahin rok sakta tha, lekin maine use ek platform diya jisse cheezein itni escalate ho gayi. Jinko bhi is wajah se hurt hua hai, un sab se main maafi maangna chahta hoon. Jo bhi legal proceedings mere khilaaf chal rahi hain, unmein main authorities ke saath cooperate bhi kar raha hoon. Main aapse bas yahi request karta hoon ki mujhe ek aur chance diya jaye. Main behtar insaan ban kar dikhaunga”

See viral video of Pranit More issuing fresh apology here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pranit More (@rj_pranit)

Apology over handling of viral crowdwork clip

The controversy originated from a stand-up performance in Gurugram where a clip involving Pranit More and audience member Himanshu Jangra went viral. In the video, Jangra referred to spending Rs 370 on biryani during a date and made comments that suggested entitlement towards the woman involved. The situation intensified after a longer version of the clip surfaced online, showing a more detailed and uncomfortable exchange. The extended footage led to stronger criticism of both the audience member and the comedian, with many questioning why the interaction was not controlled during the performance.

A 22-23-year-old Gurugram-based web developer named Himanshu Jangra lost his job after a crude joke he made at a stand-up comedy show went viral. What happened: > At comedian Pranit More’s live crowd-work show > Himanshu shared that he went on a date with a slightly older… pic.twitter.com/ddPigQqP6v — Explorer (@DailyExplorerX) June 9, 2026

Legal cooperation and public reaction

Pranit More also stated that he is cooperating with authorities in connection with the ongoing legal proceedings. Earlier, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered an FIR against the comedian and audience member Himanshu Jangra after crowd-work clips from More’s Gurugram stand-up show went viral online. The FIR was filed under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act related to the publication of allegedly obscene content.