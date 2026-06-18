Rs 370 Biryani row: Maharashtra Cyber Cell records statements of Pranit More and Sejal Pawar amid probe

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has stepped up its investigation into the viral Rs 370 Biryani controversy by recording the statements of comedian Pranit More and doctor Sejal Pawar. The case, which began with a viral crowd-work clip, has sparked widespread debate across India.

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Maharashtra Cyber Cell records statements of Pranit More and Sejal Pawar (PC: Twitter)

The controversy surrounding the viral Rs 370 Biryani remark has taken another big turn, with the Maharashtra Cyber Cell recording the statements of comedian Pranit More and doctor Sejal Pawar as part of its ongoing investigation. What started as a clip from a comedy show quickly turned into a nationwide discussion on consent, social responsibility, and the limits of humour. As authorities continue to examine the matter, the case remains one of the major controversies in recent weeks.

Maharashtra Cyber Cell intensifies investigation

Pranit More and Sejal Pawar appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to provide their statements regarding the content that sparked widespread criticism online. According to officials, they were questioned for more than eight hours. An officer from Maharashtra cyber police said, “We recorded the statements of More and Pawar today. They came around 2pm and left around 8pm. We asked them questions related to the comments which were made during the show. We have asked them to appear before us again next week.” On the other hand, the Gurugram police has also booked Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra after the FIR filed by the National Commission for Women for the alleged remarks.

Authorities are examining several viral clips and social media posts linked to the controversy. The investigation follows an FIR registered against Pranit More, audience member Himanshu Jangra, and Sejal Pawar over alleged content circulated through digital platforms.

How did the Rs 370 Biryani controversy began?

The row began after a clip from one of Pranit More’s crowd-work comedy shows went viral online. In the video, audience member Himanshu Jangra spoke about spending Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani during a date and suggested that he expected physical intimacy in return. The comments triggered strong backlash, with many social media users criticising both the remarks and the reaction from those present during the show.

As the debate grew, another clip featuring Sejal Pawar also resurfaced online. The video attracted criticism for comments related to male cadavers, leading to further scrutiny and adding another dimension to the controversy. Sejal Pawar later issued a public apology for her remarks.

Wider debate on consent and comedy

Beyond the investigation itself, the controversy has reignited discussions about the responsibility of comedians, content creators and audiences in the digital age. Many social media users have argued that humour should not normalise problematic behaviour, while others have raised concerns about freedom of expression and the context in which comedy is consumed.

Comedian Pranit More, and audience participants Himanshu Jangra and Sejal Pawar have also issued apology videos online, after the severe backlash.