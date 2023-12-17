Home

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla Become Proud Parents to Twin Baby Girls – Check Deets Here

Small screen's famous faces Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla reportedly welcomed twin baby girls. As per reports, the reports are to be believed, the news of their daughter's birth was first shared by Rubina’s trainer. However, the post was later edited.

TV personalities Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to embrace parenthood, as the couple welcomed twin baby girls. According to reports, the couple has been blessed with twin girls. However, an official announcement is yet to be made by Rubina and Abhinav. Throughout their pregnancy journey, the couple teased fans with several cute pictures of Rubina’s baby bump and a stunning pre-maternity photo shoot.

If reports are to be believed, the news of their daughter’s birth was first shared by Rubina’s trainer, who later edited his post on social media. After months of anticipation surrounding Rubina’s pregnancy, the actress officially shared the news on Instagram on September 16 with a delightful message. Following the announcement, Rubina and Abhinav have received an outpouring of good wishes and blessings.

In one of her vlogs, the actress shared the happy news with their fans that she and her husband, Abhinav, are expecting the arrival of not one, but two babies. In a recent vlog, Rubina delved into more detail about her pregnancy and also talked about the beautiful bond she shares with her husband Abhinav Shukla.

The actress also discussed the ups and downs she faced during her pregnancy, the difficulties encountered, and the moments she went through. Rubina in the video candidly said that it came as a surprise to her and her husband Abhinav when they found out they were having twins.

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant mentioned that after leaving the doctor’s clinic, she and her husband did not talk at all. It took them a while to wrap their heads around the news, and it was only upon reaching home that they realized they hadn’t uttered a word throughout the entire journey.

On the work front, Rubina has appeared in various shows including Bigg Boss 14, Choti Bahu, Tu Aashiqui, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, and Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others. On the other hand, Abhinav is also a popular face in the TV industry. He has appeared in several shows, including Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Choti Bahu, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and others.

